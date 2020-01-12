Global Dairy Blends Market Research Report Forecast 2018 Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Dairy Blends Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 132 pages with table and figures in it.

The dairy blends market, based on type, has been segmented into dairy mixtures, dairy/non-dairy ingredients, dairy as functional ingredient, dairy as carrier, and others. Dairy/non-dairy ingredients accounted for a largest market share in 2015. This type has a wide range of applications in different industries such as infant formula, dairy formulations, bakery, other dairy products, nutritional bars/nutritional formula, cocoa, and confectionery.

This report focuses on the Dairy Blends in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The market, based on application, has been segmented into ice cream, yogurt, infant formula, bakery, feed, butter and cheese blends, beverages, and others. The bakery segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2015. Increase in health-consciousness, is fueling the demand for low-calorie bakery products among consumers. This is expected to drive the market for dairy blends as functional ingredients in this particular segment. Dairy blends are cost-effective alternatives to butter, with lower fat content, and do not have the negative impact on the taste of the products like margarine does. Hence, their demand in the bakery industry as a replacement for these two ingredients is increasing.

The worldwide market for Dairy Blends is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.5% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Cargill, Inc.

Kerry Group

Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.

Agropur Ingredients

DÃ¶hler Group

Intermix Australia Pty Ltd.

Advanced Food Products LLC

Galloway Company, Inc.

Cape Food Ingredients

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Dairy Mixtures

Dairy/Non-dairy ingredients

Dairy as functional ingredient

Dairy as carrier

Others (combinations, dairy/protein derivatives, and dairy/non-dairy fat component)

Ice cream

Yogurt

Infant formula

Bakery

Feed

Butter and cheese spreadable blends

Beverages

Others (cocoa preparations, chocolate, and confectionery)

Chapter 1, to describe Dairy Blends Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Dairy Blends, with sales, revenue, and price of Dairy Blends, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Dairy Blends, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Dairy Blends market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dairy Blends sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

