Global Energy Bar Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Energy bars are supplemental bars containing cereals and other high energy foods targeted at people who require quick energy but do not have time for a meal.

The global Energy Bar market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Energy Bar market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Energy Bar in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Energy Bar in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Energy Bar market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Energy Bar market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Clif Bar & Company

Eastman

General Mills

The Balance Bar

Chicago Bar Company

Abbott Nutrition

The Kellogg Company

MARS

Hormel Foods

Atkins Nutritionals

NuGo Nutrition

Prinsen Berning

VSI

Atlantic Gruppa

Market size by Product

Candy bar

Protein bar

Energy gel

Sports drink

High energy biscuits

Flapjack (oat bar)

Market size by End User

Bodybuilders

Pro/Amateur Athletes

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Energy Bar market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Energy Bar market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Energy Bar companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Energy Bar submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Energy Bar are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Energy Bar market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Energy Bar Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Energy Bar Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Candy bar

1.4.3 Protein bar

1.4.4 Energy gel

1.4.5 Sports drink

1.4.6 High energy biscuits

1.4.7 Flapjack (oat bar)

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Energy Bar Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Bodybuilders

1.5.3 Pro/Amateur Athletes

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Energy Bar Market Size

2.1.1 Global Energy Bar Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Energy Bar Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Energy Bar Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Energy Bar Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Energy Bar Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Energy Bar Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Energy Bar Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Energy Bar Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Energy Bar Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Energy Bar Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Energy Bar Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Energy Bar Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Energy Bar Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Energy Bar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Energy Bar Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Energy Bar Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Energy Bar Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Energy Bar Sales by Product

4.2 Global Energy Bar Revenue by Product

4.3 Energy Bar Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Energy Bar Breakdown Data by End User

…

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Clif Bar & Company

11.1.1 Clif Bar & Company Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Clif Bar & Company Energy Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Clif Bar & Company Energy Bar Products Offered

11.1.5 Clif Bar & Company Recent Development

11.2 Eastman

11.2.1 Eastman Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Eastman Energy Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Eastman Energy Bar Products Offered

11.2.5 Eastman Recent Development

11.3 General Mills

11.3.1 General Mills Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.General Mills Energy Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 General Mills Energy Bar Products Offered

11.3.5 General Mills Recent Development

11.4 The Balance Bar

11.4.1 The Balance Bar Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 The Balance Bar Energy Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 The Balance Bar Energy Bar Products Offered

11.4.5 The Balance Bar Recent Development

11.5 Chicago Bar Company

11.5.1 Chicago Bar Company Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Chicago Bar Company Energy Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Chicago Bar Company Energy Bar Products Offered

11.5.5 Chicago Bar Company Recent Development

11.6 Abbott Nutrition

11.6.1 Abbott Nutrition Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Abbott Nutrition Energy Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Abbott Nutrition Energy Bar Products Offered

11.6.5 Abbott Nutrition Recent Development

11.7 The Kellogg Company

11.7.1 The Kellogg Company Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 The Kellogg Company Energy Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 The Kellogg Company Energy Bar Products Offered

11.7.5 The Kellogg Company Recent Development

11.8 MARS

11.8.1 MARS Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 MARS Energy Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 MARS Energy Bar Products Offered

11.8.5 MARS Recent Development

11.9 Hormel Foods

11.9.1 Hormel Foods Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Hormel Foods Energy Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Hormel Foods Energy Bar Products Offered

11.9.5 Hormel Foods Recent Development

11.10 Atkins Nutritionals

11.10.1 Atkins Nutritionals Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Atkins Nutritionals Energy Bar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Atkins Nutritionals Energy Bar Products Offered

11.10.5 Atkins Nutritionals Recent Development

11.11 NuGo Nutrition

11.12 Prinsen Berning

11.13 VSI

11.14 Atlantic Gruppa

Continuous…

