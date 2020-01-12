Global Energy Pods Market 2019 Prospective Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025
Nap pod is the special chair or cubicle, used to allow people to take nap often at the workstation and or in corporate places. Nap pod is also known as energy pod or nap capsule. Nap pod allows employees to take a short 15-20 minute nap which is in the effective and easy way. Nap pod takes off the pressure on cardiac system with the elevation of the feet and relaxes the muscles of the lower back with a slight bend in the keens. The nap pod responsible to boost the alertness and productivity of the person. Nap pod comes with the advanced features such as timer, speakers and lights effects.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
GoSleep
NapCabs GmbH
SnoozeCube
MinuteSuites
9 Hours
Sleepbox
MetroNaps
The North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the energy pod market in terms of revenue and expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of the energy pod in the region.
The global Energy Pods market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Energy Pods market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Energy Pods in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Energy Pods in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Energy Pods market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Energy Pods market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
Market size by Product
Compact Energy Pod
Single Energy Pod
Double Energy Pod
Multiple Energy Pod
Market size by End User
Hospitals
Corporate Offices
Airport
Academics
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Energy Pods market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Energy Pods market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Energy Pods companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Energy Pods submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Energy Pods market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
