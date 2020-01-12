MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Foliar Feeding Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 119 pages with table and figures in it.

Foliar feeding is a technique of feeding plants by applying liquid fertilizer directly to their leaves. Plants are able to absorb essential elements through their leaves. The absorption takes place through their stomata and also through their epidermis. Transport is usually faster through the stomata, but total absorption may be as great through the epidermis. Plants are also able to absorb nutrients through their bark.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Foliar Feeding in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The European region is the largest consumer of foliar feeding across the globe. However, the foliar feeding market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Limited availability of agricultural land and high demand for food are expected to drive the demand for efficient fertilizers in this region. foliar feeding fertilizers have significant advantages that include easy application, uniform distribution of nutrients to crops, and limited labor costs. All these advantages make foliar feeding fertilizers a suitable product for horticultural crops, field crops, and turfs and ornamentals.

The worldwide market for Foliar Feeding is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Eurochem Group

Nutrien

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Yara International

Israel Chemical

Mosaic

Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals

Coromandel

Tribodyn

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer

Haifa Chemicals

Market Segment by Type, covers

Nitrogenous

Phosphatic

Potassic

Micronutrients

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Horticultural Crops

Field Crops

Turfs and Ornamentals

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Foliar Feeding market.

Chapter 1, to describe Foliar Feeding Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Foliar Feeding, with sales, revenue, and price of Foliar Feeding, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Foliar Feeding, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Foliar Feeding market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Foliar Feeding sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

