Global Frozen Meal Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2025

Frozen Meal is a packaged frozen or chilled meal that usually comes as an individual portion. It requires very little preparation and contains all the elements for a single-serving meal.Refrigeration plays a pivotal role in the operational workflow of global supply chain for food products and beverages. Freezing and frozen storage has also gained importance for being a key component in the global value chain of food & beverage products. Over the years, growing accessibility to refrigerated storage units has strengthened the global cold chain and created stable grounds for production and sales of frozen ready meals.

Global Frozen Meal market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Frozen Meal.

This report researches the worldwide Frozen Meal market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Frozen Meal breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Frozen Meal capacity, production, value, price and market share of Frozen Meal in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

General Mills

Nestle

McCain

Dr.Oetker

Daiya

Connies

Conagra

Atkins Nutritionals

California Pizza Kitchen

H.J. Heinz

FRoSTA

Frozen Meal Breakdown Data by Type

Vegetarian Meals

Chicken Meals

Beef Meals

Others

Frozen Meal Breakdown Data by Application

Food Chain Services

Department Store

Others

Frozen Meal Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Frozen Meal capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Frozen Meal manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Frozen Meal :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Frozen Meal Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Frozen Meal Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Frozen Meal Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Vegetarian Meals

1.4.3 Chicken Meals

1.4.4 Beef Meals

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Frozen Meal Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food Chain Services

1.5.3 Department Store

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Frozen Meal Production

2.1.1 Global Frozen Meal Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Frozen Meal Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Frozen Meal Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Frozen Meal Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Frozen Meal Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Frozen Meal Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Frozen Meal Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Frozen Meal Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Frozen Meal Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Frozen Meal Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Frozen Meal Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Frozen Meal Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Frozen Meal Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Frozen Meal Production by Regions

4.1 Global Frozen Meal Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Frozen Meal Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Frozen Meal Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Frozen Meal Production

4.2.2 United States Frozen Meal Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Frozen Meal Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Frozen Meal Production

4.3.2 Europe Frozen Meal Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Frozen Meal Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Frozen Meal Production

4.4.2 China Frozen Meal Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Frozen Meal Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Frozen Meal Production

4.5.2 Japan Frozen Meal Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Frozen Meal Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 General Mills

8.1.1 General Mills Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Frozen Meal

8.1.4 Frozen Meal Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Nestle

8.2.1 Nestle Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Frozen Meal

8.2.4 Frozen Meal Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 McCain

8.3.1 McCain Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Frozen Meal

8.3.4 Frozen Meal Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Dr.Oetker

8.4.1 Dr.Oetker Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Frozen Meal

8.4.4 Frozen Meal Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Daiya

8.5.1 Daiya Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Frozen Meal

8.5.4 Frozen Meal Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Connies

8.6.1 Connies Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Frozen Meal

8.6.4 Frozen Meal Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Conagra

8.7.1 Conagra Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Frozen Meal

8.7.4 Frozen Meal Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Atkins Nutritionals

8.8.1 Atkins Nutritionals Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Frozen Meal

8.8.4 Frozen Meal Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 California Pizza Kitchen

8.9.1 California Pizza Kitchen Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Frozen Meal

8.9.4 Frozen Meal Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 H.J. Heinz

8.10.1 H.J. Heinz Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Frozen Meal

8.10.4 Frozen Meal Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 FRoSTA

Continuous…

