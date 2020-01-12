Global Hybrid Vehicles Market 2018 (By Nations-The US, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, China and South Korea) – Outlook 2024

Hybrid vehicles are powered by multiple distinct types of power mechanisms. It is unique kind of vehicle utilizing the unconventional fuel as power source integrating advanced technology of the power control and drive section. These types of vehicles are available in many configurations. For instance, a hybrid vehicle may fulfil its energy requirement by burning petroleum but has ability to switch between an electric motor and a combustion engine. Hybrid electric vehicles can be classified according to the way in which power is supplied to the drivetrain such as parallel hybrid, series hybrid, plug-in hybrid and series parallel hybrid cars. Based on degree of hybridization, the hybrid vehicle market is categorized into full and mild.

Global hybrid vehicles market is poised to grow substantially over the upcoming years. Growth of the industry is attributed to lower operating cost of hybrid vehicles, rising environmental conciseness and stringent emission standards across the world. However, some of the factors restraining growth of the industry are stringent regulatory norms for automotive industry, slash of grants, high price of hybrid vehicles and volatility of industry.

The report “Global Hybrid Vehicles Market (By Nations-The US, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, China and South Korea) – Outlook 2024” provides information on the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global hybrid vehicles market with coverage on market by type, degree of hybridization, fuel type, vehicle type and region. The report provides comprehensive market outlook for global as well as regional markets such as North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The analysis is provided for all the major market across the world such as The US, Germany, France, The UK, Japan, China and South Korea. Future forecasts of hybrid vehicle market overall both in terms of value and volume has been provided till 2024, for all the geographies. Furthermore, major industry players have been prudently analysed in the competitive landscape section of the report in order to provide key comparative insights.

Major industry players operating in the global hybrid vehicle market includes Toyota Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd, Hyundai Motor Company, amongst others. These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section. In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global as well as regional hybrid vehicles market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3525264-global-hybrid-vehicles-market-by-nations-the-us

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Hybrid Vehicles

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Advantages of Hybrid Vehicles

3.1.2 Working of Hybrid Vehicles

3.2 Classification

3.2.1 Type of Powertrain

3.2.2 Degree of Hybridization

4. Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing

4.1.1 Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

4.1.2 Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Type

4.2.2 Market Share by Hybridization

4.2.3 Market Share by Fuel Type

4.2.4 Market Share by Vehicle Type

4.2.5 Market Share by Region

5. Regional Analysis

5.1 Asia Pacific

5.1.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.1.2 China

5.1.3 Japan

5.1.4 South Korea

5.2 North America

5.2.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2.2 The US

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3.2 The UK

5.3.4 Germany

5.3.5 France

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Industry Trends & Development

6.1.1 Regenerative Braking in Hybrid Vehicles

6.1.2 Advent of Improved Battery and Charging Technology

6.1.3 Preference for Mild Hybrid Electric Cars

6.2 Growth Drivers

6.2.1 Low Running Cost

6.2.2 Rising Environmental Consciousness

6.2.3 Stringent Emission Standards

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Strict Regulatory Norms for Automotive Industry

6.3.2 Abolition of Grants

6.3.3 High Prices of Hybrid Vehicles

6.3.4 Volatility of Industry

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global

7.2 Regional

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Toyota Motor Corporation

8.2 Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

8.3 Ford Motor Company

8.4 Nissan Motor Corporation Ltd

8.5 Hyundai Motor Company

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3525264-global-hybrid-vehicles-market-by-nations-the-us

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trend

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3525264-global-hybrid-vehicles-market-by-nations-the-us

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/global-hybrid-vehicles-market-2018-by-nations-the-us-the-uk-germany-france-japan-china-and-south-korea-outlook-2024/455933

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 455933