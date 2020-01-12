Global Industrial Water Purifier Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2023
Water purification is the process of removing undesirable chemicals, biological contaminants, suspended solids and gases from water. The goal is to produce water fit for a specific purpose. Most water is disinfected for human consumption (drinking water), but water purification may also be designed for a variety of other purposes, including fulfilling the requirements of medical, pharmacological, chemical and industrial applications.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Industrial Water Purifier in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Reverse Osmosis Purifier (RO), Ultraviolet Rays Purifier (UV), Ultrafiltration (UF) are the three most important methods of purification technologies that are widely used and all of them have Pros and Cons as well.
The worldwide market for Industrial Water Purifier is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
3M Purification
Best Water Technology
Brita
Canature Environmental Products
European WaterCare
Fairey Industrial Ceramics
Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture
Omnipure Filter
OptiPure
Osmio Solutions
Ozner Water Purification
Pentair
Qinyuan Group
Selecto
Shenzhen Litree Purifying Technology
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
RO
UF
UV
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 Industrial Water Purifier Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 RO
1.2.2 UF
1.2.3 UV
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Residential
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Industrial
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 3M Purification
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 Industrial Water Purifier Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 3M Purification Industrial Water Purifier Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Best Water Technology
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 Industrial Water Purifier Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Best Water Technology Industrial Water Purifier Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Brita
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 Industrial Water Purifier Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Brita Industrial Water Purifier Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 Canature Environmental Products
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Industrial Water Purifier Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 Canature Environmental Products Industrial Water Purifier Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 European WaterCare
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 Industrial Water Purifier Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 European WaterCare Industrial Water Purifier Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.6 Fairey Industrial Ceramics
2.6.1 Business Overview
2.6.2 Industrial Water Purifier Type and Applications
2.6.2.1 Product A
2.6.2.2 Product B
2.6.3 Fairey Industrial Ceramics Industrial Water Purifier Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.7 Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture
2.7.1 Business Overview
2.7.2 Industrial Water Purifier Type and Applications
2.7.2.1 Product A
2.7.2.2 Product B
2.7.3 Foshan Shunde Midea Water Dispenser Manufacture Industrial Water Purifier Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…….
