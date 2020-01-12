Global Intravascular Ultrasound Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Intravascular Ultrasound Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Intravascular Ultrasound Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices is a catheter based system that allows physicians to acquire images of diseased vessels from inside the artery.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Intravascular Ultrasound market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Boston Scientific Corporation
Volcano Corporation
InfraReDx
Philips Healthcare
Terumo Corp
Siemens Healthcare
GE Healthcare
Avinger Inc
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
IVUS Consoles
IVUS Catheters
IVUS Accessories
By End-User / Application
IVUS coronary diagnostic
IVUS coronary intervention
IVUS coronary research
IVUS non-coronary /peripheral applications
