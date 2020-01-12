Global Lactase Market Report, Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis 2018 and Forecast to 2023

Lactase Market market reports provides a comprehensive overview of the global market size and share. Lactase Market market data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization

Lactase (?-Galactosidase) is an enzyme capable of hydrolyzing lactose into glucose and galactose. Lactase is commonly used to catalyze the hydrolysis of lactose in the food industry for making lactose reduced/free products e.g. milk, yogurt, cream and ice cream.

Neutral Lactase

Acid Lactase

Food industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Hospital

Animal Feed

Others

DSM

Novozymes

DuPont

Chr. Hansen Holding

Amano Enzyme

Enzyme Development

SternEnzym

Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies

Enzyme Solutions

Advanced Enzymes

Zhongnuo BioTech

Enze Bio

Meihua BioTech

Kono Chem



