Global Metallurgy Service Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Metallurgy analysis and testing services include chemical, mechanical, micro/macro, destructive and non-destructive testing for a wide range of metal materials or products.

This study considers the Metallurgy Service value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

This report studies the global Metallurgy Service market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa, focuses on the Global Metallurgy Service players in each region, with sales, price, revenue and market share from 2013 to 2018, the top players including

Amec Foster Wheeler

Intertek

ALS

Exova

Applied Technical Services

Actlabs

Bowser-Morner

SGS

Bosch Rexroth

Stress Engineering Services

EAG Laboratories

Forensic Engineering

LMATS

AMPP Services

Metfocus

Harsco

SMS group

ALTA

Bilfinger

METS Engineering

Metallurgy Consultant

SOCOTEC

Titan Metallurgy

Tecsup

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Sample Preparation

Comminution

Flotation

Magnetic Separation

Hydrometallurgy

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate of Metallurgy Service in each application, can be divided into

Aerospace

Defense

Electronics

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceuticals

