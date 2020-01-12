Global Micronized PTFE Market – Segmented by Application, Technology, Type, and Geography – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 – 2023)

Micronized PTFE Market market reports provides a comprehensive overview of the global market size and share. Micronized PTFE Market market data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization

Micronized PTFE, also known as PTFE micro powder, is low molecular weight, micronized white particle. It is used where higher surface lubricity and anti-blocking properties are required. Micronized PTFE is prepared by the utilization of PTFE resin or TFE monomer. At present, the main industrialization process is resin degradation using the virgin or recycled PTFE scrap.

Monomer Polymerization

Resin Degradation

Industrial Plastics

Inks

Painting

Lubricants & Grease

Others

Solvay

Daikin

Shamrock Technologies

3M

Chemours?DuPont)

Micro Powder (MPI)

AGC

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Kitamura

Fluorez Technology

MAFLON

Tianyuxiang

Nanjin Tianshi

3F



