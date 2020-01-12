Global OBD Telematics Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “OBD Telematics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The OBD Telematics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
OBD telematics is a technology of sending, receiving and storing information via telecommunication devices which can provide details of vehicle for consumer, with a OBD port in vehicles.OBD telematics is mainly composed of three parts: OBD terminal (hardware and plug-in OBD interface), software (mobile phone APP) and cloud platform
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global OBD Telematics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Delphi
Continental
Bosch
LG
Geotab
Danlaw
CalAmp
Automatic
Dash
Zubie
Xirgo Technologies
Mojio
Autonet.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
SIM Card Type
Wifi Type
Others
By End-User / Application
Repair Technicians
State Agencies
Vehicle Owners
Vehicle and Engine Manufacturers
Others
