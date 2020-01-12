Global Patient Temperature Management Devices Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

PUNE, INDIA, March 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ — Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Patient Temperature Management Devices Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Patient Temperature Management Devices Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Patient Temperature Management Devices Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Normally, core body temperature falls between 96.8 °F and 99.5 °F. Patient temperature management enables treatment to a patient by maintaining and achieving core body temperature (normothermia) to avoid hypothermia or hyperthermia. Hypothermia can cause discomfort, prolong healing time, and increase risks during surgeries, while hyperthermia affects the central nervous system. Therefore, hospitals and other healthcare centers adopt patient temperature management systems to control and monitor the core body temperature of a patient.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Patient Temperature Management Devices market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

3M Healthcare

ZOLL Medical

Medtronic (Covidien)

Stryker

C. R. Bard

Smiths Medical

Cincinnati Sub-Zero (CSZ)

The 37Company

Mennen Medical

Inspiration

Geratherm Medical

Healthcare 21

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc) \

By Type

Patient Warming Systems

Patient Cooling Systems

By End-User / Application

Operating Room

ICU

Emergency Room

Others

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2815848-2015-2023-world-patient-temperature-management-devices-market-research-report

Table of Contents – Key Manufacturers

1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.2 by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

2.2 Vendor Profile

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

…..

12 Key Manufacturers

12.1 3M Healthcare

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.2 ZOLL Medical

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.3 Medtronic (Covidien)

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.4 Stryker

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.5 C. R. Bard

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.6 Smiths Medical

12.12.1 Company Overview

12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.7 Cincinnati Sub-Zero (CSZ)

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.8 The 37Company

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.9 Mennen Medical

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.10 Inspiration

12.10.1 Company Overview

12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

12.11 Geratherm Medical

12.12 Healthcare 21

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2815848-2015-2023-world-patient-temperature-management-devices-market-research-report

Continued….

Contact Us: [email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)