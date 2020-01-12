Global Patient Temperature Management Devices Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
This report provides in depth study of "Patient Temperature Management Devices Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Patient Temperature Management Devices Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Normally, core body temperature falls between 96.8 °F and 99.5 °F. Patient temperature management enables treatment to a patient by maintaining and achieving core body temperature (normothermia) to avoid hypothermia or hyperthermia. Hypothermia can cause discomfort, prolong healing time, and increase risks during surgeries, while hyperthermia affects the central nervous system. Therefore, hospitals and other healthcare centers adopt patient temperature management systems to control and monitor the core body temperature of a patient.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Patient Temperature Management Devices market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
3M Healthcare
ZOLL Medical
Medtronic (Covidien)
Stryker
C. R. Bard
Smiths Medical
Cincinnati Sub-Zero (CSZ)
The 37Company
Mennen Medical
Inspiration
Geratherm Medical
Healthcare 21
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc) \
By Type
Patient Warming Systems
Patient Cooling Systems
By End-User / Application
Operating Room
ICU
Emergency Room
Others
Table of Contents – Key Manufacturers
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 3M Healthcare
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 ZOLL Medical
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 Medtronic (Covidien)
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Stryker
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 C. R. Bard
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Smiths Medical
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Cincinnati Sub-Zero (CSZ)
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 The 37Company
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Mennen Medical
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Inspiration
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Geratherm Medical
12.12 Healthcare 21
