Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Perishable Goods Transportation involves the transportation of temperature-sensitive goods. It is an integrated component of cold chain logistics and helps in the management and control of the flow of the cold chain supply process. Perishable goods transportation is an integrated component of cold chain logistics and helps in the management and control of the flow of the cold chain supply process.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Global Perishable Goods Transportation market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

C.H. Robinson

Ingersoll Rand

Maersk Line

NYK Line

Hapag-Lloyd

CMA CGM

Swift Transportation

MOL

MCT Transportation

CRST International

Orient Overseas Container Line

VersaCold

Africa Express Line

COSCO SHIPPING

FST Logisitics

Bay & Bay

K Line Logistics

Stevens Transport

Maestro Reefers

CSAV

Weber Logistics

Hanson Logistics

Geest Line

Kyowa Shipping

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Land transportation

Shipping

Ocean Shipping

By End-User / Application

Meat, Fish, and Seafood

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Vegetables and Fruits

Bakery and Confectionery

