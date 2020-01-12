Global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Sodium chloride (NaCl) is the chemical name for salt. Sodium chloride occurs naturally as the mineral halite. Commercially, it is obtained by the solar evaporation of salt water, or by mining. It is a component of sodium chloride injections USP, and has production uses in pharmaceutical processing.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Akzonobel
K+S
Cargill
Hebei Huachen
Swiss Saltworks
Sudsalz Gmbh
Tata Chemicals
Cheetham Salt
Salinen
Dominion Salt.
US Salt
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
API-NaCl
HD-NaCl
By End-User / Application
Injections
Hemodialysis
Oral Rehydration Salts
Osmotic Agent
Others
