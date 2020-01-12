Global Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Analysis, Growth, Global Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Document to its Studies Database

A PAM system manages and monitors the fixed assets of a company, which are used in the production process. PAM gives better control over the production process and enhances the efficiency and productivity of an organization. It also generates real-time data of assets, which enables officials to take an informed decision. The real-time data generated by a PAM system can also be used to identify signs of failure, ensuring that plant productivity is not hit due to machine downtime.

The production asset segment is expected to dominate the global plant asset management market during the forecast period. It is important to maintain the health of assets, especially production assets which are continuously used. The low performance of these assets hampers the production process. This leads to high adoption of plant asset management solutions to improve the efficiency and performance. However, the market for the automation asset segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023 owing to the increasing adoption of automation for performing complex manufacturing processes and reducing human errors in process and discrete industries around the world.

In 2018, the global Plant Asset Management (PAM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Plant Asset Management (PAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Plant Asset Management (PAM) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Emerson

Honeywell

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Applied Material

Dassault Systemes

Endress+Hauser

GE Digital

Hitachi

IBM

IFS

Petrofac

SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Production Assets

Automation Assets

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Food & Beverages

Chemical

Metals & Mining

Pharmaceutical & Biotech

Automotive

Semiconductor & Electronics

Medical Device

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Plant Asset Management (PAM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Plant Asset Management (PAM) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

