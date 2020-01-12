Global Precast Concrete Market 2019 Share, Size, Global Trend, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Precast Concrete Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Precast concrete is a construction product produced by casting concrete in a reusable mold or “form” which is then cured in a controlled environment, transported to the construction site and lifted into place. In contrast, standard concrete is poured into site-specific forms and cured on site.

Currently, Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of precast concrete products, with China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and Australia being the major markets. The Asia Pacific precast concrete market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the building & construction industry and improvements in financial conditions in the region have led to the increase in demand for precast concrete elements. The growth of the precast concrete market in these countries is driven by factors such as an increase in construction activities of residential and non-residential buildings, the rise in population, and economic development of the region.

Global Precast Concrete market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Precast Concrete.

This report researches the worldwide Precast Concrete market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Precast Concrete breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Precast Concrete capacity, production, value, price and market share of Precast Concrete in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, S.A.

Bouygues Construction

Cemex

Balfour Beatty PLC

Laing O’Rourke

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Taisei Corporation

Skanska Ab

CRH PLC

Julius Berger Nigeria PLC

Red Sea Housing Services

Atco Group

Vinci

Kiewit Corporation

Oldcastle Precast

Komatsu Ltd

Modular Space Corporation

KEF Infrastructure India

Preca Solutions India

Nanaimo Precast

Coreslab Structures

Coltman Precast Concrete Ltd

Metromont Corporation

Styl-Comp Group

Smeet Precast

Precast Concrete Breakdown Data by Type

Floors & roofs

Walls & barriers

Columns & beams

Utility vaults

Girders

Pipes

Paving slabs

Precast Concrete Breakdown Data by Application

Non-residential

Residential

Precast Concrete Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Precast Concrete capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Precast Concrete manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Precast Concrete Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Precast Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Floors & roofs

1.4.3 Walls & barriers

1.4.4 Columns & beams

1.4.5 Utility vaults

1.4.6 Girders

1.4.7 Pipes

1.4.8 Paving slabs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Precast Concrete Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Non-residential

1.5.3 Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Precast Concrete Production

2.1.1 Global Precast Concrete Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Precast Concrete Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Precast Concrete Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Precast Concrete Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Precast Concrete Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Precast Concrete Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

…..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, S.A.

8.1.1 Actividades De Construccion Y Servicios, S.A. Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Precast Concrete

8.1.4 Precast Concrete Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Bouygues Construction

8.2.1 Bouygues Construction Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Precast Concrete

8.2.4 Precast Concrete Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Cemex

8.3.1 Cemex Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Precast Concrete

8.3.4 Precast Concrete Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Balfour Beatty PLC

8.4.1 Balfour Beatty PLC Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Precast Concrete

8.4.4 Precast Concrete Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Laing O’Rourke

8.5.1 Laing O’Rourke Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Precast Concrete

8.5.4 Precast Concrete Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Larsen & Toubro Limited

8.6.1 Larsen & Toubro Limited Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Precast Concrete

8.6.4 Precast Concrete Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

