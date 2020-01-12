Global PSA Test Market 2018 Industry Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “PSA Test Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The PSA Test Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Prostate-specific antigen (PSA), also known as gamma-seminoprotein or kallikrein-3 (KLK3), is a glycoprotein enzyme encoded in humans by the KLK3 gene.The PSA test measures the level of PSA in a man’s blood. For this test, a blood sample is sent to a laboratory for analysis. The results are usually reported as nanograms of PSA per milliliter (ng/mL) of blood
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Global PSA Test market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Abbott
Siemens Healthcare
DiaSorin
Roche
Beckman Coulter
PerkinElmer
Tosoh
Ortho Clinical
Fujirebio
Mediwatch
BodiTech
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
CLIA
ELISA
Others
By End-User / Application
Screening
Post-treatment Monitoring
Others
