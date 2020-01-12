GLOBAL SMART FACTORY MARKET 2019 SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS, TYPE, APPLICATION, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST BY 2025

Global Smart Factory Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Smart Factory Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Smart Factory market are growing demand across end use industries, rising industry digitalization and favorable government support. Additionally, rising focus on energy consumption & manufacturing efficiency and increase practice for advanced base for manufacturing is the other major factors which exerts positive influence in the market. The major factors which limiting the global smart factory market are high cost of installation and shortage of skilled workforce. Moreover, Lack of standardization & interoperability and sensitivity of cyber-physical security threat are the other factors which restraining the market growth. Smart factory is highly digitalized and connected production facility that relies on smart manufacturing. Smart Factory offers various benefits such as seamless digital network, virtual planning of product, production and remote maintenance, decentralized control of production, integration of IT systems and analytics, enhanced productivity, reduce workforce challenges and significant cost reduction.

The regional analysis of Global Smart Factory Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising adoption in the automotive segment. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Smart Factory market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to stringent government regulation and the emerging industrial sector in this region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corp.

General Electric Company

Emerson Electric Company

Schnieder Electric

Atos SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Process Manufacturing

Discrete Manufacturing

Others

By End-Use:

Automobile and Transportation

Food & Beverage

Electrical & Electronics

Chemical & Material

Oil & Gas

Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Smart Factory Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Smart Factory Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Smart Factory Market, by End-Use, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Smart Factory Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Smart Factory Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Smart Factory Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Smart Factory Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Smart Factory Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Smart Factory Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Process Manufacturing

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Discrete Manufacturing

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Others

5.4.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

