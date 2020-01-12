Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market by Types, Regions, Applications Forecast to 2023

Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market

Description

This report studies the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market status and forecast, categorizes the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Murata Electronics

USI

Taiyo Yuden

AzureWave

TI

Silicon Labs

LSR

RF-LINK

Broadlink

Advantech B+B SmartWorx

Mi

MXCHIP

Silex Technology

Microchip Technology

Longsys

Particle

HF

Adafruit

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Research Report 2018

1 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of WiFi / 802.11 Modules

1.2 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Universal Wi-Fi Module

1.2.3 Router Scheme Wi-Fi Module

Embedded Wi-Fi Module

1.3 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Segment by Application

1.3.1 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Smart Appliances

1.3.3 Handheld Mobile Devices

1.3.4 Medical and Industrial Testing Instruments

1.3.5 Smart Grid

1.3.6 Router

1.4 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of WiFi / 802.11 Modules (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…………….

7 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Murata Electronics

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Murata Electronics WiFi / 802.11 Modules Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 USI

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 USI WiFi / 802.11 Modules Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Taiyo Yuden

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Taiyo Yuden WiFi / 802.11 Modules Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 AzureWave

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 AzureWave WiFi / 802.11 Modules Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 TI

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 TI WiFi / 802.11 Modules Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Silicon Labs

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Silicon Labs WiFi / 802.11 Modules Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

……..CONTINUED

