GOLF SPORTS TOURISM MARKET 2019: GLOBAL SHARE, SIZE, TRENDS AND GROWTH ANALYSIS FORECAST TO 2025
Golf sports tourism refers to trips or holidays in which the main purpose is to play golf. Additionally, European travellers increasingly include golf as an important secondary holiday activity. Golf tourism is a niche market of sports tourism.
According to this study, over the next five years the Golf Sports Tourism market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Golf Sports Tourism business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Golf Sports Tourism market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Golf Sports Tourism value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Domestic
International
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Direct
Indirect
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3665143-global-golf-sports-tourism-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Golfasian (Thailand)
Golfbreaks (UK)
PerryGolf (USA)
SGH Golf (USA)
Your Golf Travel (UK)
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Golf Sports Tourism market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Golf Sports Tourism market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Golf Sports Tourism players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Golf Sports Tourism with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Golf Sports Tourism Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Golf Sports Tourism Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Golf Sports Tourism Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Golf Sports Tourism Segment by Type
2.2.1 Domestic
2.2.2 International
2.3 Golf Sports Tourism Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Golf Sports Tourism Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Golf Sports Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Golf Sports Tourism Segment by Application
2.4.1 Direct
2.4.2 Indirect
2.5 Golf Sports Tourism Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Golf Sports Tourism Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Golf Sports Tourism Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Golf Sports Tourism by Players
3.1 Global Golf Sports Tourism Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Golf Sports Tourism Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Golf Sports Tourism Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Golf Sports Tourism Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……..
11.1 Golfasian (Thailand)
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Golf Sports Tourism Product Offered
11.1.3 Golfasian (Thailand) Golf Sports Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Golfasian (Thailand) News
11.2 Golfbreaks (UK)
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Golf Sports Tourism Product Offered
11.2.3 Golfbreaks (UK) Golf Sports Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Golfbreaks (UK) News
11.3 PerryGolf (USA)
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Golf Sports Tourism Product Offered
11.3.3 PerryGolf (USA) Golf Sports Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 PerryGolf (USA) News
11.4 SGH Golf (USA)
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Golf Sports Tourism Product Offered
11.4.3 SGH Golf (USA) Golf Sports Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 SGH Golf (USA) News
11.5 Your Golf Travel (UK)
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Golf Sports Tourism Product Offered
11.5.3 Your Golf Travel (UK) Golf Sports Tourism Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Your Golf Travel (UK) News
……Continued
Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3665143-global-golf-sports-tourism-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com