Healthcare Quality Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Global Healthcare Quality Management Market is accounted for $1.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.19 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2017 to 2026. Increasing adoption of information systems by hospitals & healthcare institutes, huge market potential in emerging economies and favorable initiatives taken by several governments worldwide are some of the factors influencing the market growth. Rising demand for quality care and integrated reliable technical solutions is one of the key trends escalating market growth. However, factors such as high cost of quality reporting and data security concerns are restricting the market growth.

Quality management is an necessary aspect in healthcare organizations and patients. One of the main reason for the implementation of high management quality control in the healthcare industry is to ensure that proper care facilities are being offered to the patients. This function is being adopted by hospitals and medical clinics in order to show diligence to take optimal care of their patients. With the help of quality management, effectiveness of treatment can be improved along with better patient satisfaction.

By application, the data management segment accounted for the considerable share of the market due to the rising amount of unrelated data and the requirement of quality-based reports by regulatory bodies. The North America dominated the market due to well-established healthcare system in the region, higher acceptance of advanced technologies, the execution of Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act in the U.S., advancing IT & big data capabilities, stringent legislative and accreditation requirements regarding healthcare quality reporting, shift from fee-for-service to value-based reimbursements are the major factors fueling the market.

Some of the key players in Healthcare Quality Management market include Nuance Communications, Inc., Altegra Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Change Health), Truven Health Analytics (A Subsidiary of IBM Watson Health), Enli Health Intelligence , Premier, Inc., Medisolv, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Verscend Technologies, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Dolbey Systems, Inc., Citiustech Inc., Quantros, Inc. and Surescripts, LLC .

Types Covered:

• Physician Quality Reporting Solutions

• Business Intelligence and Analytics Solutions

• Provider Performance Improvement Solutions

• Clinical Risk Management Solutions

End Users Covered:

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs)

• Hospitals

• Payers

• Other End Users

Applications Covered:

• Risk Management

• Data Management

Delivery Modes Covered:

• On-Premise Solutions

• Web- & Cloud-Based Solutions

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Nuance Communications, Inc.

11.2 Altegra Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Change Health)

11.3 Truven Health Analytics (A Subsidiary of IBM Watson Health)

11.4 Enli Health Intelligence

11.5 Premier, Inc.

11.6 Medisolv, Inc.

11.7 Cerner Corporation

11.8 Verscend Technologies, Inc.

11.9 Mckesson Corporation

11.10 Dolbey Systems, Inc.

11.11 Citiustech Inc.

11.12 Quantros, Inc.

11.13 Surescripts, LLC

