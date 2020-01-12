Healthcare Quality Management Market growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2019 to 2025

Healthcare Quality Management Market was valued at USD 1.49 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.85 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2017 to 2025.

Healthcare Quality Management is the identification of data points, items, observations or events that do not conform to the expected pattern of a given group. Healthcare Quality Management is used in behavioral analysis and other forms of analysis in order to aid in learning about the detection, identification and prediction of the occurrence of these anomalies. The benefits of Healthcare Quality Management includes the ability to – monitor any data source, rapidly identify zero-day attacks as well as unknown security threats, find unusual behavior across data sources, and discovers anomalies in event stream.

Global Healthcare Quality Management Market by Top Companies (2019-2025): 1. Nuance Communications, Inc. , 2. Premier, Inc. , 3. Medisolv, Inc. , 4. Truven Health Analytics (A Subsidiary of IBM Watson Health) , 5. Verscend Technologies, Inc. , 6. Quantros, Inc. , 7. Cerner Corporation , 8. Mckesson Corporation , 9. Citiustech Inc. , 10. Altegra Health, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Change Health) , 11. Dolbey Systems, Inc. , 12. Enli Health Intelligence

The Report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. The report also presents forecasts for Healthcare Quality Management investments from 2019 till 2025.

Global Healthcare Quality Management Market Segmentation:

Healthcare Quality Management Market, bytype:

1 Business Intelligence and Analytics Solution

1.2 Physician Quality Reporting Solutions

1.3 Clinical Risk Management Solutions

1.4 Provider Performance Improvement Solutions Healthcare Quality Management Market, by Delivery Mode:

1 Web and Cloud Based

2.2 On premise Healthcare Quality Management Market, by Application:

3.1 Data Management

3.1.1 Data processing and analysis

3.1.2 Report generation

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Healthcare Quality Management in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America , Middle East & Africa.

The research includes historic data from 2013 to 2019 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the report an invaluable resource for company executives, marketing executive, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, market size, and development trends of Healthcare Quality Management Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to get a holistic understanding of the competition in Healthcare Quality Management Market Carrier.

Key Benefits:-

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Healthcare Quality Management market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2025 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market

Drivers and opportunities are evaluated to highlight the top factors responsible for market growth. Various segments are carefully evaluated to gauge the potential of the market

Porters Five Forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market

Value chain analysis in the report gives a clear understating of the roles of stakeholder involved in the value chain

The study includes the Healthcare Quality Management market share of key players

This independent 155 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With figures examining the Healthcare Quality Management market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarkets and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2025.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Healthcare Quality Management market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Healthcare Quality Management market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

Research Methodology:

Research study on the Global Healthcare Quality Management Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

