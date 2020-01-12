Holster Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025
A handgun holster is a device used to hold or restrict the undesired movement of a handgun, most commonly in a location where it can be easily withdrawn for immediate use. Holsters are often attached to a belt or waistband, but they may be attached to other locations of the body (e.g., the ankle holster). Holsters vary in the degree to which they secure or protect the firearm. Some holsters for law enforcement officers have a strap over the top of the holster to make the handgun less likely to fall out of the holster or harder for another person to grab the gun. Some holsters have a flap over the top to protect the gun from the elements.
The global Holster market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Holster market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Holster in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Holster in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Holster market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Holster market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
NcSTAR
5.11 Tactical
Barska
Safariland
blackhawk
Bulldog Cases
Uncle Mike’s
Viridian
Tenicor
CrossBreed
ComfortTac
Ruger
Smith & Wesson
Blade-Tech
Bianchi
Galco
Hogue
Market size by Product
Leather (plain, basketweave, or glossy)
Nylon
Plastic
Other
Market size by End User
Civil
Armed Forces
others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Holster market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Holster market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Holster companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Holster submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Holster are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Holster market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Holster Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Holster Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Leather (plain, basketweave, or glossy)
1.4.3 Nylon
1.4.4 Plastic
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Holster Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Civil
1.5.3 Armed Forces
1.5.4 others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Holster Market Size
2.1.1 Global Holster Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Holster Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Holster Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Holster Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Holster Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Holster Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Holster Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Holster Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Holster Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Holster Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Holster Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Holster Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Holster Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Holster Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Holster Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Holster Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Holster Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Holster Sales by Product
4.2 Global Holster Revenue by Product
4.3 Holster Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Holster Breakdown Data by End User
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 NcSTAR
11.1.1 NcSTAR Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 NcSTAR Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 NcSTAR Holster Products Offered
11.1.5 NcSTAR Recent Development
11.2 5.11 Tactical
11.2.1 5.11 Tactical Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 5.11 Tactical Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 5.11 Tactical Holster Products Offered
11.2.5 5.11 Tactical Recent Development
11.3 Barska
11.3.1 Barska Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.Barska Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Barska Holster Products Offered
11.3.5 Barska Recent Development
11.4 Safariland
11.4.1 Safariland Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Safariland Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Safariland Holster Products Offered
11.4.5 Safariland Recent Development
11.5 blackhawk
11.5.1 blackhawk Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 blackhawk Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 blackhawk Holster Products Offered
11.5.5 blackhawk Recent Development
11.6 Bulldog Cases
11.6.1 Bulldog Cases Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Bulldog Cases Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Bulldog Cases Holster Products Offered
11.6.5 Bulldog Cases Recent Development
11.7 Uncle Mike’s
11.7.1 Uncle Mike’s Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Uncle Mike’s Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Uncle Mike’s Holster Products Offered
11.7.5 Uncle Mike’s Recent Development
11.8 Viridian
11.8.1 Viridian Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Viridian Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Viridian Holster Products Offered
11.8.5 Viridian Recent Development
11.9 Tenicor
11.9.1 Tenicor Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Tenicor Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Tenicor Holster Products Offered
11.9.5 Tenicor Recent Development
11.10 CrossBreed
11.10.1 CrossBreed Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 CrossBreed Holster Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 CrossBreed Holster Products Offered
11.10.5 CrossBreed Recent Development
11.11 ComfortTac
11.12 Ruger
11.13 Smith & Wesson
11.14 Blade-Tech
11.15 Bianchi
11.16 Galco
11.17 Hogue
Continuous…
