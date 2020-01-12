Honeycomb Core Materials 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 7.96% and Forecast to 2022

Honeycomb core materials are commonly used in the aerospace and defense industries. A honeycomb core consists of identical hexagon-shaped cells. Based on type, these core materials are classified into aluminum, aramid, thermoplastic, fiberglass, carbon, and other metallic cores. The honeycomb core materials are

lightweight and exhibit excellent strength, stiffness, compression, and shear strength.

The analysts forecast the global honeycomb core materials market to grow at a CAGR of 7.96% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global honeycomb core materials market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of honeycomb core materials.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global Honeycomb Core Materials Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Argosy International

• Carbon-Core

• EconCore

• EURO-COMPOSITES

• Hexcel Corporation

• Plascore

Market driver

• Growth and development of shipping industry

Market challenge

• Slow adoption in emerging applications

Market trend

• Green bonds fueling demand for honeycomb core materials

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Global honeycomb core materials market- Market size 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Global honeycomb core materials market by aerospace and defense

• Global honeycomb core materials market by marine

• Global honeycomb core materials market by others

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• North America – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Europe – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• ROW – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

• Green bonds fueling demand for honeycomb core materials

• Increasing government spending on wind energy systems

• Rising investments in infrastructure development

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Argosy International

• Carbon-Core

• EconCore

• EURO-COMPOSITES

• Hexcel Corporation

• Plascore

..…..Continued

