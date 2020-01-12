HOOKAH (SHISHA) TOBACCO MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY DEMAND, SALES, SUPPLIERS, ANALYSIS & FORECASTS TO 2023

This report focuses on the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The hookah (shisha) tobacco market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top eighteen manufacturers accounts about 37% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

2 The leading manufactures mainly are Nakhla, Godfrey Phillips India, Starbuzz, Eastern Tobacco and AL-WAHA. Nakhlais the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 9% in 2017. The next is Godfrey Phillips India and Starbuzz.

3 There are mainly two type product of hookah (shisha) tobacco market: Single Flavor and Mixed Flavor.

4 Geographically, the global hookah (shisha) tobacco market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The Middle East and Africa held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 54% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The worldwide market for Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.1% over the next five years, will reach 3230 million US$ in 2023, from 1920 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nakhla

Godfrey Phillips India

Starbuzz

Eastern Tobacco

AL-WAHA

Mazaya

AlFakherdr

Al-Tawareg Tobacco

Shiazo

MujeebSons

Fantasia

Social Smoke

AL RAYAN Hookah

Cloud Tobacco

Haze Tobacco

Alchemisttobacco

Fumari

Dekang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Flavor

Mixed Flavor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Group Use

Personal Use

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Single Flavor

1.2.2 Mixed Flavor

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Group Use

1.3.2 Personal Use

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Nakhla

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Nakhla Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Godfrey Phillips India

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Godfrey Phillips India Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Starbuzz

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Starbuzz Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Eastern Tobacco

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Eastern Tobacco Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 AL-WAHA

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 AL-WAHA Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued….



