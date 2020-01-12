Hot Melt Adhesives Market 2018: Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2022
Hot Melt Adhesives Market Industry Overview:
The hot melt adhesives are defined as adhesives that melt and flow on application of heat and solidify on cooling to give a strong adhesion. They are applied in a molten state at temperatures that range from 120°C to 180°C depending on applications and materials to be bonded.Hot-melt adhesives are composed of three main components: a high-molecular-weight polymer that provides the adhesives’ main structure and mechanical properties, a resin/tackifier that provides wetting and adhesion properties, and a plasticizer (or wax) that controls viscosity. The defining component of the hot melt and the basis by which it is segmented is the polymer, the most commonly used being polyamides, polyesters, ethylene-vinyl acetates, polyurethanes, and various block copolymers.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
EVA HMA
POE HMA
SBS HMA
SIS HMA
SEBS HMA
PU HMA
APAO HMA
Polyamide HMA
Polyimide HMA
Others
Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):
Paper packaging
Bookbinding
Label & Tape
Hygiene
Transportation
Construction
Woodworking
Textile / Footwear
Others
Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):
Henkel
H. B. Fuller
Bostik Inc
3M Company
Beardow & ADAMS
Jowat
Avery Dennison
DOW Corning
Kleiberit
Sika AG
TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES
Nanpao
Tianyang
Renhe
CherngTay Technology
Zhejiang Good
Huate
