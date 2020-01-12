IN-VITRO DIAGNOSTIC MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2025
n vitro diagnostics (IVD) are tests on bodily samples like blood, tissue or urine. IVDs are used to detect diseases, conditions, or infections.
Rising fatal diseases such as CVD, CHD, Stroke, Cancer and other heart diseases are driving the global In vitro diagnostic market.
In 2017, the global In-Vitro Diagnostic market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global In-Vitro Diagnostic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the In-Vitro Diagnostic development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- Abbott
- Johnson and Johnson
- BD
- Danaher
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Bio-Rad
- Alere
- Hologic
- KEM-EN-TEC Diagnostics
- Medtronic
- Omega Diagnostics
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Roche
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex
- Atlas Genetics
- ELITechGroup
- Biomerieux
- Werfen
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Disposable IVD Devices
- Reusable IVD Devices
Market segment by Application, split into
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Diagnostic Center
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of In-Vitro Diagnostic are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global In-Vitro Diagnostic Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Disposable IVD Devices
1.4.3 Reusable IVD Devices
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global In-Vitro Diagnostic Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals and Clinics
1.5.3 Diagnostic Center
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 In-Vitro Diagnostic Market Size
2.2 In-Vitro Diagnostic Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 In-Vitro Diagnostic Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 In-Vitro Diagnostic Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 In-Vitro Diagnostic Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global In-Vitro Diagnostic Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global In-Vitro Diagnostic Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global In-Vitro Diagnostic Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 In-Vitro Diagnostic Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players In-Vitro Diagnostic Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into In-Vitro Diagnostic Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global In-Vitro Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global In-Vitro Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Abbott
12.1.1 Abbott Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 In-Vitro Diagnostic Introduction
12.1.4 Abbott Revenue in In-Vitro Diagnostic Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Abbott Recent Development
12.2 Johnson and Johnson
12.2.1 Johnson and Johnson Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 In-Vitro Diagnostic Introduction
12.2.4 Johnson and Johnson Revenue in In-Vitro Diagnostic Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Johnson and Johnson Recent Development
12.3 BD
12.3.1 BD Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 In-Vitro Diagnostic Introduction
12.3.4 BD Revenue in In-Vitro Diagnostic Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 BD Recent Development
12.4 Danaher
12.4.1 Danaher Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 In-Vitro Diagnostic Introduction
12.4.4 Danaher Revenue in In-Vitro Diagnostic Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Danaher Recent Development
12.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific
12.5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 In-Vitro Diagnostic Introduction
12.5.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in In-Vitro Diagnostic Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development
12.6 Bio-Rad
12.6.1 Bio-Rad Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 In-Vitro Diagnostic Introduction
12.6.4 Bio-Rad Revenue in In-Vitro Diagnostic Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Bio-Rad Recent Development
12.7 Alere
12.7.1 Alere Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 In-Vitro Diagnostic Introduction
12.7.4 Alere Revenue in In-Vitro Diagnostic Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Alere Recent Development
12.8 Hologic
12.8.1 Hologic Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 In-Vitro Diagnostic Introduction
12.8.4 Hologic Revenue in In-Vitro Diagnostic Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Hologic Recent Development
12.9 KEM-EN-TEC Diagnostics
12.9.1 KEM-EN-TEC Diagnostics Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 In-Vitro Diagnostic Introduction
12.9.4 KEM-EN-TEC Diagnostics Revenue in In-Vitro Diagnostic Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 KEM-EN-TEC Diagnostics Recent Development
12.10 Medtronic
12.10.1 Medtronic Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 In-Vitro Diagnostic Introduction
12.10.4 Medtronic Revenue in In-Vitro Diagnostic Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Medtronic Recent Development
12.11 Omega Diagnostics
12.12 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
12.13 Roche
12.14 Siemens Healthineers
12.15 Sysmex
12.16 Atlas Genetics
12.17 ELITechGroup
12.18 Biomerieux
12.19 Werfen
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3441957-global-in-vitro-diagnostic-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
