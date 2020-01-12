Industrial Alcohol Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Industrial alcohol, also called denatured alcohol, is ethanol (ethyl alcohol) made unfit for human consumption by adding one or more chemicals (denaturants) to it. Denaturing refers to removing a property from the alcohol (being able to drink it), not to chemically altering or decomposing it, so industrial alcohol contains ordinary ethyl alcohol.

North America is estimated to be the largest share in terms of value, in the global industrial alcohol market, in 2018. Positive knowledge of segments create a platform for innovative applications of industrial alcohol, and tapping the emerging markets in China, India, and Thailand leads to growth opportunities in Asia-Pacific.

Global Industrial Alcohol market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Industrial Alcohol.

This report researches the worldwide Industrial Alcohol market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Industrial Alcohol breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Industrial Alcohol capacity, production, value, price and market share of Industrial Alcohol in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Poet

ADM

Valero Energy Corporation

Green Plains Renewable Energy

Cargill

Flint Hills Resources

Abengoa Bioenergy

Big River Resources

Pacific Ethanol

Celanese

LyondellBasell

Sasol

Aventine Renewable Energy

Warner Graham Company

Tangshan Jidong Solvent

Jilin Alcohol Group

Jiangsu Lianhai

Jinyimeng Group

Shandong Longlive

Henan Tianguan

Industrial Alcohol Breakdown Data by Type

Ethyl Alcohol

Methyl alcohol

Isopropyl alcohol

Isobutyl alcohol

Benzyl alcohol

Others

Industrial Alcohol Breakdown Data by Application

Fuel

Chemical intermediates & solvent

Others

Industrial Alcohol Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Industrial Alcohol capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Industrial Alcohol manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Industrial Alcohol :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Industrial Alcohol Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Alcohol Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Ethyl Alcohol

1.4.3 Methyl alcohol

1.4.4 Isopropyl alcohol

1.4.5 Isobutyl alcohol

1.4.6 Benzyl alcohol

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Fuel

1.5.3 Chemical intermediates & solvent

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Production

2.1.1 Global Industrial Alcohol Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Industrial Alcohol Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Industrial Alcohol Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Industrial Alcohol Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Industrial Alcohol Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Industrial Alcohol Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Industrial Alcohol Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Industrial Alcohol Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Industrial Alcohol Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Industrial Alcohol Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Industrial Alcohol Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Industrial Alcohol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Industrial Alcohol Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Poet

8.1.1 Poet Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Alcohol

8.1.4 Industrial Alcohol Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 ADM

8.2.1 ADM Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Alcohol

8.2.4 Industrial Alcohol Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Valero Energy Corporation

8.3.1 Valero Energy Corporation Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Alcohol

8.3.4 Industrial Alcohol Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Green Plains Renewable Energy

8.4.1 Green Plains Renewable Energy Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Alcohol

8.4.4 Industrial Alcohol Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Cargill

8.5.1 Cargill Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Alcohol

8.5.4 Industrial Alcohol Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Flint Hills Resources

8.6.1 Flint Hills Resources Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Alcohol

8.6.4 Industrial Alcohol Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Abengoa Bioenergy

8.7.1 Abengoa Bioenergy Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Alcohol

8.7.4 Industrial Alcohol Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Big River Resources

8.8.1 Big River Resources Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Alcohol

8.8.4 Industrial Alcohol Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Pacific Ethanol

8.9.1 Pacific Ethanol Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Alcohol

8.9.4 Industrial Alcohol Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Celanese

8.10.1 Celanese Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Industrial Alcohol

8.10.4 Industrial Alcohol Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 LyondellBasell

8.12 Sasol

8.13 Aventine Renewable Energy

8.14 Warner Graham Company

8.15 Tangshan Jidong Solvent

8.16 Jilin Alcohol Group

8.17 Jiangsu Lianhai

8.18 Jinyimeng Group

8.19 Shandong Longlive

8.20 Henan Tianguan

