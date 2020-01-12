INTELLIGENT ROAD SYSTEM (IRS) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
The Intelligent Road System is the tested route to mitigate the traffic congestion problem. It is an application that is designed to provide customized solutions to improve the transportation system. The major objective of this system is to evaluate, develop, analyze and integrate new technologies and concept to achieve the traffic efficacy.
The major growth driver of Intelligent Road System Market includes increasing concern about traffic congestion, increasing need of road safety improvements, and shifting of freight industry from unorganized to organized sector among others.
In 2017, the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) market size was 2580 million US$ and it is expected to reach 5920 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11.0% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Road System (IRS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Road System (IRS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ricardo
TomTom
International BV
Siemen
WS Atkins
Kapsch Trafficcom
Q-Free ASA
EFKON
Iteris
Lanner Electronics
Roper Technologies
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3436572-global-intelligent-road-system-irs-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wireless Communication
Computational Technologies
Floating Car Data/ Floating Cellular Data
Sensing Technologies
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Emergency Vehicle Notification System
Automatic Road Enforcement
Variable Speed Limits
Collision Avoidance System
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3436572-global-intelligent-road-system-irs-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Wireless Communication
1.4.3 Computational Technologies
1.4.4 Floating Car Data/ Floating Cellular Data
1.4.5 Sensing Technologies
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Emergency Vehicle Notification System
1.5.3 Automatic Road Enforcement
1.5.4 Variable Speed Limits
1.5.5 Collision Avoidance System
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size
2.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Intelligent Road System (IRS) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Intelligent Road System (IRS) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Ricardo
12.1.1 Ricardo Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction
12.1.4 Ricardo Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Ricardo Recent Development
12.2 TomTom
12.2.1 TomTom Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction
12.2.4 TomTom Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 TomTom Recent Development
12.3 International BV
12.3.1 International BV Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction
12.3.4 International BV Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 International BV Recent Development
12.4 Siemen
12.4.1 Siemen Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction
12.4.4 Siemen Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Siemen Recent Development
12.5 WS Atkins
12.5.1 WS Atkins Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction
12.5.4 WS Atkins Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 WS Atkins Recent Development
12.6 Kapsch Trafficcom
12.6.1 Kapsch Trafficcom Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction
12.6.4 Kapsch Trafficcom Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Kapsch Trafficcom Recent Development
12.7 Q-Free ASA
12.7.1 Q-Free ASA Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction
12.7.4 Q-Free ASA Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Q-Free ASA Recent Development
12.8 EFKON
12.8.1 EFKON Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Intelligent Road System (IRS) Introduction
12.8.4 EFKON Revenue in Intelligent Road System (IRS) Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 EFKON Recent Development
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com