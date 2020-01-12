IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) and Forecast to 2025
In vitro diagnostic (IVD) testing is experiencing a revival fueled by a combination of technological improvements, cost pressures, reimbursement changes, rapid growth in molecular diagnostics and increasing interest in the genomics testing.
Recent advances in molecular diagnostics technologies–including sequencing, PCR and microarray–are enabling greater sensitivity and precision in nucleic acid measurements, further expanding manufacturers’ offerings.
This report focuses on the global IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)
Siemens Healthineers (Germany)
Danaher (US)
Abbott Laboratories (US)
Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
Johnson & Johnson (US)
Becton
Dickinson (US)
Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)
Sysmex (Japan)
BiomeRieux (France)
DiaSorin (Italy)
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US)
QIAGEN (Germany)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Instruments
Reagents
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Commercial/Private Labs
Physician Offices
Public Health Labs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
