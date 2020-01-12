IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) and Forecast to 2025

In vitro diagnostic (IVD) testing is experiencing a revival fueled by a combination of technological improvements, cost pressures, reimbursement changes, rapid growth in molecular diagnostics and increasing interest in the genomics testing.

Recent advances in molecular diagnostics technologies–including sequencing, PCR and microarray–are enabling greater sensitivity and precision in nucleic acid measurements, further expanding manufacturers’ offerings.

This report focuses on the global IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Danaher (US)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Becton

Dickinson (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Sysmex (Japan)

BiomeRieux (France)

DiaSorin (Italy)

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Instruments

Reagents

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Commercial/Private Labs

Physician Offices

Public Health Labs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Instruments

1.4.3 Reagents

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Commercial/Private Labs

1.5.4 Physician Offices

1.5.5 Public Health Labs

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Market Size

2.2 IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

12.1.1 Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Introduction

12.1.4 Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) Revenue in IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland) Recent Development

12.2 Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

12.2.1 Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Introduction

12.2.4 Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Revenue in IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Recent Development

12.3 Danaher (US)

12.3.1 Danaher (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Introduction

12.3.4 Danaher (US) Revenue in IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Danaher (US) Recent Development

12.4 Abbott Laboratories (US)

12.4.1 Abbott Laboratories (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Introduction

12.4.4 Abbott Laboratories (US) Revenue in IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Abbott Laboratories (US) Recent Development

12.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

12.5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Introduction

12.5.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Revenue in IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Recent Development

12.6 Johnson & Johnson (US)

12.6.1 Johnson & Johnson (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Introduction

12.6.4 Johnson & Johnson (US) Revenue in IVD (In Vitro Diagnostic) Testing Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Johnson & Johnson (US) Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

