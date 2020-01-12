KOSHER FOOD CERTIFICATION MARKET – GLOBAL SHARE, SIZE, TRENDS AND GROWTH ANALYSIS FORECAST TO 2019-2025
For a product to be kosher certified, and to qualify for a kosher certificate, each ingredient, food additive and processing aid used in its production must also be kosher. Additionally, to be kosher certified, the production process must be suitable for kosher requirements and therefore it must be approved by a kosher auditor. Products may be rendered non-kosher if their production lines and equipment are also used to manufacture non-kosher products.
According to this study, over the next five years the Kosher Food Certification market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Kosher Food Certification business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Kosher Food Certification market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Kosher Food Certification value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
Food
Beverages
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Individual products
Production facilities
Retail premises
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
OU (USA)
OK (USA)
KOF-K (USA)
Star-K (USA)
CRC (USA)
ALS (USA)
DEKRA (Netherlands)
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Kosher Food Certification market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Kosher Food Certification market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Kosher Food Certification players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Kosher Food Certification with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Kosher Food Certification Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Kosher Food Certification Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Kosher Food Certification Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Kosher Food Certification Segment by Type
2.2.1 Food
2.2.2 Beverages
2.3 Kosher Food Certification Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Kosher Food Certification Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Kosher Food Certification Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Kosher Food Certification Segment by Application
2.4.1 Individual products
2.4.2 Production facilities
2.4.3 Retail premises
2.5 Kosher Food Certification Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Kosher Food Certification Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Kosher Food Certification Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Kosher Food Certification by Players
3.1 Global Kosher Food Certification Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Kosher Food Certification Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Kosher Food Certification Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Kosher Food Certification Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
………
11.1 OU (USA)
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Kosher Food Certification Product Offered
11.1.3 OU (USA) Kosher Food Certification Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 OU (USA) News
11.2 OK (USA)
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Kosher Food Certification Product Offered
11.2.3 OK (USA) Kosher Food Certification Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 OK (USA) News
11.3 KOF-K (USA)
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Kosher Food Certification Product Offered
11.3.3 KOF-K (USA) Kosher Food Certification Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 KOF-K (USA) News
11.4 Star-K (USA)
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Kosher Food Certification Product Offered
11.4.3 Star-K (USA) Kosher Food Certification Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Star-K (USA) News
11.5 CRC (USA)
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Kosher Food Certification Product Offered
11.5.3 CRC (USA) Kosher Food Certification Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 CRC (USA) News
11.6 ALS (USA)
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Kosher Food Certification Product Offered
11.6.3 ALS (USA) Kosher Food Certification Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 ALS (USA) News
11.7 DEKRA (Netherlands)
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Kosher Food Certification Product Offered
11.7.3 DEKRA (Netherlands) Kosher Food Certification Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 DEKRA (Netherlands) News
……Continued
