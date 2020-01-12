MANUFACTURING (OEM) COATINGS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023
This report focuses on the Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Acquisitions are Among the Top Growth Strategies
Industry regulations have expedited the growth of waterborne, radiation curable, and powder coatings at the expense of solventborne formulations.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
PPG Industries
Sherwin-Williams
Valspar
RPM International
Axalta Coating Systems
Akzo Nobel
BASF
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Water-based
Solvent-based
Powder coatings
Radiation curable
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Motor Vehicles (automotive OEM)
Furniture & Fixtures
Packaging
Metal Building Components
Appliances
Other
