MANUFACTURING (OEM) COATINGS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

This report focuses on the Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Acquisitions are Among the Top Growth Strategies

Industry regulations have expedited the growth of waterborne, radiation curable, and powder coatings at the expense of solventborne formulations.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

RPM International

Axalta Coating Systems

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Water-based

Solvent-based

Powder coatings

Radiation curable

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Motor Vehicles (automotive OEM)

Furniture & Fixtures

Packaging

Metal Building Components

Appliances

Other

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 PPG Industries

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 PPG Industries Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Sherwin-Williams

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sherwin-Williams Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Valspar

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Valspar Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 RPM International

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 RPM International Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Axalta Coating Systems

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Axalta Coating Systems Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Akzo Nobel

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Akzo Nobel Manufacturing (OEM) Coatings Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

