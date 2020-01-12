MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (MS) MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018-2027

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2027’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical &forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) from 2016 to 2027 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2016-2027

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is an unpredictable, autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. In Multiple Sclerosis (MS), body’s own immune system produces cells and proteins (antibodies) that attack the fatty substance, myelin which is responsible for protecting the nerve fibers. This is often characterized by relapsing episodes of neurologic impairment followed by remissions.

There are four major categories in Multiple Sclerosis (MS). These are: Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis, Secondary-Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, Primary-Progressive Multiple Sclerosis, and Progressive-Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) individuals may experience a variety of symptoms, physically, emotionally, mentally and psychologically. The severity and types of symptoms differ among the individuals; thus symptoms differ among different people.

The DelveInsight Multiple Sclerosis (MS) market report gives the thorough understanding of the MS by including details such as disease definition, types, symptoms, risk factors, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Epidemiology

The Multiple Sclerosis (MS) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology [segmented as Prevalent Population of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Sex-Specific Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Sub-type Specific Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Age-Specific Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) based on EDSS Score] scenario of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2016-2027.

According to total prevalent population of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 7 major markets is estimated approximately 1,980,782 in 2016 and it is expected to be increase in forecasted period 2016-2027. It is also estimated that, with the higher prevalence of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in United States with 1,301,558 prevalent population in 2016 will also increase in 2027.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Drug Chapters

This segment of the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

At present, there are some FDA approved therapies for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) include-Betaferon (Bayer Healthcare), Rebif (Merck KGA), Copaxone (Teva Pharmaceutical), Avonex (Biogen), Tysabri (Biogen), Fampyra/Ampyra (Acorda Therapeutics/ Biogen), Gilenya (Novartis), Aubagio (Genzyme), Tecfidera (Biogen), Plegridy (Biogen), Lemtrada (Genzyme), Zinbryta (Biogen) , Ocrevus (Genentech), Mavenclad (Merck).

Apart from all these approved products, there are few promising candidates in the pivotal stage of clinical development, which are expected to boom the market size of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) during our forecast period (2018-2027). These emerging drugs mainly include Siponimod (BAF312; Novartis), Ponesimod (ACT-128800; Johnson and Johnson), Ozanimod (RPC1063; Celgene), Ofatumumab (Novartis), Ublituximab (TG Therapeutics), ALKS 8700 (Alkermes Plc), Gocovri (Adamas Pharmaceuticals), Evobrutinib (Merck KgaA) and Mavenclad (Merck KgaA).

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Market Outlook

The Multiple Sclerosis (MS) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the market of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 7MM was found to be USD 21,248 million in 2016, and is expected to increase in 2027.

According to DelveInsight, the United States accounts for the largest market size of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), in comparison to the other 7 MM countries i.e., EU5 countries (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2016-2027. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Pipeline Analysis

Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Report Key Strengths

10 Years Forecast

7MMCoverage

Epidemiology Segmentation

Key Cross Competition

Highly Analyzed Market

Drugs Uptake

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Benefits

This report will help to develop Business Strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Multiple Sclerosis (MS) market

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Multiple Sclerosis (MS) (MS) market

To understand the future market competition in the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) market.

