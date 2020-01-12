N-BUTANOL MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2023

The market growth is fueled by the increasing demand for n-Butanol as a solvent and intermediate from end-use industries, such as construction, automotive, textile, agrochemical, and pharmaceuticals.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the n-Butanol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for n-Butanol during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

THE DOW CHEMICAL

OXEA

SASOL

PETROCHINA

EASTMAN

MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL

BASF PETRONAS CHEMICALS

SINOPEC

KH NEOCHEM

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Industrial Grade

Reagent Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Butyl Acrylate

Butyl Acetate

Ethylene Glycol Ether

Direct Solvent

Plasticizer

Other

