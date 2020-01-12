Natural Food & Drinks Global Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2017 and Forecast to 2023

Natural food & drinks refer to food products that are that are manufactured without the use of hormones, antibiotics, or artificial flavors

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Natural Food & Drinks market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Natural Food & Drinks market by product type and applications/end industries.

Natural food & drinks are minimally processed and free of artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors and additives like hydrogenated oils, stabilizers and emulsifiers. But there is no certification or inspection system to ensure that the label is accurate. Nonetheless, this market possesses high growth potential, owing to the fact that several foodservice providers, such as restaurants & hotels are inclined towards providing healthy food & drinks to cater to the needs of health-conscious consumers.

In 2017, China was the most lucrative market, followed Canada, Germany, U.S. and France. This is attributed to the increased spending on health and wellness and a willingness to pay premium on healthy food.

The global Natural Food & Drinks market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Natural Food & Drinks.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge

Earth’s Best

Amy’s Kitchen

Nestle

365 Everyday Value

Organic Valley

ConAgra Foods

Ecovia Intelligence

Dean Foods

General Mills

Tyson Foods

Grupo Bimbo

Global Natural Foods

Hain Celestial

Hormel Foods

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Non-dairy Beverages

Coffee & Tea

Beer & Wine

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Natural Food & Drinks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Natural Food & Drinks

1.2 Classification of Natural Food & Drinks by Types

1.2.1 Global Natural Food & Drinks Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Natural Food & Drinks Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Non-dairy Beverages

1.2.4 Coffee & Tea

1.2.5 Beer & Wine

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Natural Food & Drinks Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Natural Food & Drinks Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

1.3.3 Natural or Health Food Store

1.3.4 Discount Store

1.3.5 Farmers Market

1.3.6 Online Sales

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Natural Food & Drinks Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Natural Food & Drinks Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Natural Food & Drinks Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Natural Food & Drinks Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Natural Food & Drinks Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Natural Food & Drinks Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Natural Food & Drinks Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Natural Food & Drinks (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Archer Daniels Midland

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Natural Food & Drinks Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland Natural Food & Drinks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Bunge

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Natural Food & Drinks Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Bunge Natural Food & Drinks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Earth’s Best

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Natural Food & Drinks Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Earth’s Best Natural Food & Drinks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Amy’s Kitchen

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Natural Food & Drinks Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Amy’s Kitchen Natural Food & Drinks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Nestle

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Natural Food & Drinks Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Nestle Natural Food & Drinks Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

