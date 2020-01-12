Network Automation Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the Network Automation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Network Automation market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the network automation market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Network Automation.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco Systems

Juniper Networks

IBM

Micro Focus

Netbrain Technologies

Solarwinds

Riverbed Technology

Bmc Software

Apstra

Bluecat

Entuity

Veriflow

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

SD-WAN

Network Automation Tool

Intent-Based Networking

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturing

IT

Communication

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Network Automation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Network Automation

1.2 Classification of Network Automation by Types

1.2.1 Global Network Automation Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Network Automation Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 SD-WAN

1.2.4 Network Automation Tool

1.2.5 Intent-Based Networking

1.3 Global Network Automation Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Network Automation Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 IT

1.3.4 Communication

1.3.5 Media & Entertainment

1.3.6 Energy & Utilities

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Network Automation Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Network Automation Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Network Automation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Network Automation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Network Automation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Network Automation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Network Automation Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Network Automation (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cisco Systems

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Network Automation Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Cisco Systems Network Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Juniper Networks

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Network Automation Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Juniper Networks Network Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 IBM

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Network Automation Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 IBM Network Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Micro Focus

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Network Automation Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Micro Focus Network Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Netbrain Technologies

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Network Automation Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Netbrain Technologies Network Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Solarwinds

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Network Automation Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Solarwinds Network Automation Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

