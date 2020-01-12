This report studies the Network Engineering Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Network Engineering Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America has the first-mover advantage in the adoption of new technologies, including network, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud technologies.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Network Engineering Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

CISCO SYSTEMS

ACCENTURE

ERICSSON

HUAWEI

FUJITSU

DELL

JUNIPER NETWORKS

IBM

AVIAT NETWORKS

MPHASIS

TECH MAHINDRA

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Network Assessment

Network Design

Network Deployment

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Medical Authorities

Education Authorities

Retail

Manufacturing

IT

Energy

Other

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/network-engineering-services-market-2018-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-to-2023_279763.html

