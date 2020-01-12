Office Stationery and Supply Global Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2017 and Forecast to 2023

Office stationery refers to a wide range of products that are used on a regular basis in offices. Office stationery and supplies include products like paper products, desk supplies, computer and printing supplies, mailing supplies, filing supplies, and others.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Office Stationery and Supply in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Though the demand for paper-based products is declining in the developed markets due to IT integration and industry automation, the growth prospects for printers and computers supplies such as toner cartridges and disks have created huge opportunities for the manufacturers and the retailers in product innovation through technology advancement.

The worldwide market for Office Stationery and Supply is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

BIC

HAMELIN

ICO

LYRECO

WHSmith

Mitsubishi

Aurora

Newell

Pilot

Samsung

ACCO

Brother International

Canon

Crayola

Faber-Castell

Dixon Ticonderoga

American Greetings

Letts Filofax Group

Pentel

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Paper products

Desk supplies

Stationary/ mailing supplies

Computer/ printer supplies

Filing supplies

Binding supplies

Time tracking supplies

Supplies for hanging

Identification supplies

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Office building

School

Hospital

Government organization

Other

2.1.1 Business Overview

