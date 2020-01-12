OIL & GAS PIPE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY DEMAND, SALES, SUPPLIERS, ANALYSIS & FORECASTS TO 2023

This report focuses on the Oil & Gas Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Growing need for transporting oil and gas materials has led to an upsurge in demand for oil and gas pipelines globally.

Steel is by far the dominant oil and gas pipe material.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Tenaris S.A.

Valourec S.A.

Mexichem Sab de C.V.

Metalurgica Gerdau S.A.

JSW Steel Limited

JFE Holdings Inc.

Aliaxis Group S.A.

China Steel Corporation

American Cast Iron Pipe Company

Arcelor Mittal S.A.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stainless Steel

PVC

HDPE

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Onshore Activities

Offshore Activities

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Oil & Gas Pipe market.

Chapter 1, to describe Oil & Gas Pipe Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Oil & Gas Pipe, with sales, revenue, and price of Oil & Gas Pipe, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Oil & Gas Pipe, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Oil & Gas Pipe Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Stainless Steel

1.2.2 PVC

1.2.3 HDPE

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Onshore Activities

1.3.2 Offshore Activities

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Tenaris S.A.

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Tenaris S.A. Oil & Gas Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Valourec S.A.

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Valourec S.A. Oil & Gas Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Mexichem Sab de C.V.

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Mexichem Sab de C.V. Oil & Gas Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Metalurgica Gerdau S.A.

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Metalurgica Gerdau S.A. Oil & Gas Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 JSW Steel Limited

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 JSW Steel Limited Oil & Gas Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 JFE Holdings Inc.

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Oil & Gas Pipe Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 JFE Holdings Inc. Oil & Gas Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..



