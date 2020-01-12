Olefins Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Saudi Industries Corporation(SABIC), DowDuPont, ExxonMobil Chemical, Royal Dutch Shell, China Petroleum & Chemical and Forecast to 2025

The Olefins are some of the most important building blocks or raw materials for several key chemical products and intermediates. Olefins are mainly produced by cracking of crude oil, naphtha or natural gas. Olefins are used to manufacture several key plastics, polymers and resins such as Polyethylene, Polypropylene. Examples of olefins include, ethylene, propylene and butadiene.

Companies have started using Roto Dynamic Reactor Technology due to its energy efficiency. This is an innovative olefin cracking technology invented in 2017 and improves the olefin production with lesser energy consumption. This hydrocarbon cracking method based technology, saves non-renewable resources and reduces impurity generation from ethylene cracking.

This report focuses on the global Olefins status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Olefins development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Saudi Industries Corporation(SABIC)

DowDuPont

ExxonMobil Chemical

Royal Dutch Shell

China Petroleum & Chemical

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ethylene

Propylene

Butadiene

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacture

Industriay

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

