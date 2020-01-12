OpenStack Services Market by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2018-2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global OpenStack Services Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023”new report to its research database.

OpenStack is an open-source cloud-based computing technology that consists of a set of software tools that help to manage and build cloud-computing platforms in the cloud. The prospects for growth in this market will be driven by the need to effectively manage OpenStack-based multi-cloud deployments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the OpenStack Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the OpenStack Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Majority of the end-users that have already adopted to cloud solutions are cited to be in need of a Hybrid IT environment as this becomes essential to reduce complexities associated with scrapping applications and also migrating applications to new technologies. Therefore customized services to attain the business objectives of the enterprises becomes essential for companies to wholly embrace OpenStack. These factors will continue to contribute to the double digit market during the forecast period.

The global OpenStack Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of OpenStack Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco

Dell

HP

IBM

Rackspace

Red Hat

99Cloud

ActiveState

AppFog

Aptira

ATandT

AQORN

Blue Box

Cloudscaling

Coraid

DreamHost

Easy Stack

eNovance

Ensim

Elastx

Hastexo

Inktank

iWeb

Pactera

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solution

Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government and Defense

IT

Telecommunication

Academic and Research

BFSI

Retail and E-Commerce

Manufacturing

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

