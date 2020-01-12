Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market 2018: Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, And Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2022

Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market market reports provides a comprehensive overview of the global market size and share. Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market market data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization

Peracetic Acid (PAA) Market Industry Overview:

Peracetic acid (also known as peroxyacetic acid, or PAA), is an organic compound. It is a clear colorless liquid with a characteristic pungent odor reminiscent of household vinegar. All commercially available PAA products contain equilibrium of PAA, hydrogen peroxide, acetic acid, and water. Its formula is CH3CO3H.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

5%-15% PAA

Less than 5% PAA

Above 15% PAA

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Food & Beverages

Water Treatment

Healthcare

Pulp & Paper

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

PeroxyChem

Solvay

Evonik

Kemira

Enviro Tech Chemical

BioSafe Systems

Biosan

Shepard Bros

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Habo



