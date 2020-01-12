Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring Market Global Industry Analysis, Key Vendors, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023
This report provides in depth study of “Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Environmental monitoring during pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production is crucial for ensuring the safety of formulated drug products. While requirements for the control of both viable (living microorganisms) and non-viable particles (e.g. dust, hair, etc.) and other contaminants (i.e. trace metals, volatiles, etc.) for aseptic manufacturing operations are more extensive than those for non-sterile processes, the quantity of samples that must be analyzed and the amount of data generated can be daunting regardless of the final drug form, particularly for global companies with multiple production facilities.
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Danaher Corporation
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Merck KGaA
Eurofins Sinensis
Lonza
Biomerieux
VAI
Cosasco
RMONI
Amphenol Advanced Sensors
Vaisala
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Monitoring Equipment
Media
Software
Microbiology Services
By Application
Pharmaceutical Industry
Biotechnology Industry
Academic & Research Institutes
