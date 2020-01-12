POLYVINYL CHLORIDE (PVC) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS ANALYSIS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND AND FORECAST TO 2023

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) is one of the most widely used plastics in the world which is produced by polymerizing vinyl chloride monomers. Various properties of PVC like abrasion resistance, light weight, good mechanical strength, and toughness enable its wide use in construction, automotive, packaging, and electrical industries.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Polyvinyl Chloride in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Polyvinyl Chloride is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Formosa Plastics Group

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd

Solvay S.A.

Axiall Corporation

Mexichem S.A.B.

KEM one

Vinnolit Gmbh & Co. Kg

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride

Flexible Polyvinyl Chloride

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical

Footwear

Packaging

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polyvinyl Chloride Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Rigid Polyvinyl Chloride

1.2.2 Flexible Polyvinyl Chloride

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Building & Construction

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electrical

1.3.4 Footwear

1.3.5 Packaging

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Formosa Plastics Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Formosa Plastics Group Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Occidental Petroleum Corporation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Occidental Petroleum Corporation Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Ineos Chlorvinyls Ltd Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Solvay S.A.

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Polyvinyl Chloride Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Solvay S.A. Polyvinyl Chloride Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

