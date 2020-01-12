Pressure Pipe Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

This study categorizes the global Pressure Pipe breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Pressure Pipe capacity, production, value, price and market share of Pressure Pipe in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Duraline

Vinidex Pty Ltd

Northern Pipe

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

Sandvik Materials

SKF

Jiaxing JCC Piping

Cresline Plastic Pipe Co

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3474984-global-pressure-pipe-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Pressure Pipe Breakdown Data by Type

Iron Pipe

Steel Pipe

Concrete Pipe

Pressure Pipe Breakdown Data by Application

Oil and Gas

Utility

Construction

Machinery

Other

Pressure Pipe Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Pressure Pipe Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3474984-global-pressure-pipe-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Pressure Pipe Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pressure Pipe Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Pressure Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Iron Pipe

1.4.3 Steel Pipe

1.4.4 Concrete Pipe

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pressure Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil and Gas

1.5.3 Utility

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Machinery

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Pressure Pipe Production

2.1.1 Global Pressure Pipe Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Pressure Pipe Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Pressure Pipe Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Pressure Pipe Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Pressure Pipe Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Pressure Pipe Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Pressure Pipe Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Pressure Pipe Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Pressure Pipe Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Pressure Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Pressure Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Pressure Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Pressure Pipe Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…….

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Duraline

8.1.1 Duraline Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pressure Pipe

8.1.4 Pressure Pipe Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Vinidex Pty Ltd

8.2.1 Vinidex Pty Ltd Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pressure Pipe

8.2.4 Pressure Pipe Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Northern Pipe

8.3.1 Northern Pipe Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pressure Pipe

8.3.4 Pressure Pipe Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

8.4.1 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pressure Pipe

8.4.4 Pressure Pipe Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Sandvik Materials

8.5.1 Sandvik Materials Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pressure Pipe

8.5.4 Pressure Pipe Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 SKF

8.6.1 SKF Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pressure Pipe

8.6.4 Pressure Pipe Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Jiaxing JCC Piping

8.7.1 Jiaxing JCC Piping Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pressure Pipe

8.7.4 Pressure Pipe Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Cresline Plastic Pipe Co

8.8.1 Cresline Plastic Pipe Co Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pressure Pipe

8.8.4 Pressure Pipe Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com