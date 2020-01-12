Pressure Pipe Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025
This study categorizes the global Pressure Pipe breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Pressure Pipe capacity, production, value, price and market share of Pressure Pipe in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Duraline
Vinidex Pty Ltd
Northern Pipe
Charlotte Pipe and Foundry
Sandvik Materials
SKF
Jiaxing JCC Piping
Cresline Plastic Pipe Co
Pressure Pipe Breakdown Data by Type
Iron Pipe
Steel Pipe
Concrete Pipe
Pressure Pipe Breakdown Data by Application
Oil and Gas
Utility
Construction
Machinery
Other
Pressure Pipe Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Pressure Pipe Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Pressure Pipe Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pressure Pipe Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Pressure Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Iron Pipe
1.4.3 Steel Pipe
1.4.4 Concrete Pipe
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Pressure Pipe Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Oil and Gas
1.5.3 Utility
1.5.4 Construction
1.5.5 Machinery
1.5.6 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Pressure Pipe Production
2.1.1 Global Pressure Pipe Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Pressure Pipe Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Pressure Pipe Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Pressure Pipe Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Pressure Pipe Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Pressure Pipe Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Pressure Pipe Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Pressure Pipe Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Pressure Pipe Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Pressure Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Pressure Pipe Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 Pressure Pipe Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 Pressure Pipe Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Duraline
8.1.1 Duraline Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pressure Pipe
8.1.4 Pressure Pipe Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Vinidex Pty Ltd
8.2.1 Vinidex Pty Ltd Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pressure Pipe
8.2.4 Pressure Pipe Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Northern Pipe
8.3.1 Northern Pipe Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pressure Pipe
8.3.4 Pressure Pipe Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry
8.4.1 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pressure Pipe
8.4.4 Pressure Pipe Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Sandvik Materials
8.5.1 Sandvik Materials Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pressure Pipe
8.5.4 Pressure Pipe Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 SKF
8.6.1 SKF Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pressure Pipe
8.6.4 Pressure Pipe Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Jiaxing JCC Piping
8.7.1 Jiaxing JCC Piping Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pressure Pipe
8.7.4 Pressure Pipe Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Cresline Plastic Pipe Co
8.8.1 Cresline Plastic Pipe Co Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Pressure Pipe
8.8.4 Pressure Pipe Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued…..
