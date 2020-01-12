Remote Asset Management Market 2018 Global Share, Key Players, Applications, Growth, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Remote Asset Management provides remote monitoring and maintenance of assets. Remote asset management, which involves a remote server designed to receive and process incoming data from fixed or mobile communications devices wherein the data is related to specific remote asset management applications. Remote asset management aids in assettracking, monitoring and managing organization’s asset in real-time for effective utilization, predictive maintenance, and cost-effective operation resulting in better returns. Remote asset management gathers information related to assets from sensors applied to devices. Remote asset managementincludes sensors and microprocessors fixed in the remote asset and a communications component that collects and transfers data to central management systems.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Remote Asset Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Remote Asset Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

As per the geographic analysis, North America is likely to benefit from its technological advancements followed by robust internet infrastructure, widespread adoption of new technology, and the presence of strong domestic solution providers. This all have contributed towards the shift to smart infrastructure from conventional infrastructure. The need for better operational efficiency and business process at a low operating cost is expected to drive continuous growth in the remote asset management market.

The global Remote Asset Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Remote Asset Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ABB

General Electric

PTC

Robert Bosch

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Cisco

Hitachi

Infosys

IBM

SAP

Verizon Communications

Siemens

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Solution

Platform

Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Building automation

Remote healthcare and wellness

Smart retail

Utilities and smart grids

Production monitoring

Connected logistics and fleet management

Connected agriculture

Others

