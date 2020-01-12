Research Deliver Global Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market Forecast 2025 | Major Key Players – China Railway, China Railway Construction, China Communications Construction, Bechtel, Power Construction

Summary:

Introduction

The heavy and civil engineering construction market comprises companies carrying out utilities, highway, street and bridge construction. This market also includes companies servicing land and subdividing property into lots for sale to builders.

3D printing is widely being used in heavy and civil engineering construction to reduce costs and construction time.

In 2018, the global Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

China Railway

China Railway Construction

China Communications Construction

Bechtel

Power Construction

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Utility System Construction

Highway

Street, And Bridge Construction

Land Development

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Utilities

Commercial

Residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

