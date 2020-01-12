Research Report Explores the Global Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Market 2019
A computerized physician order entry (CPOE) system is a healthcare information system used to capture, store, manage, and transmit a medical practitioner’s instructions electronically, for patients’ treatment.
Increasing need for integrated healthcare will be a key driver the growth of the computerized physician order entry systems market. There are numerous incidences of medication errors, which further prompt at the need for an automated system for patient data collection and management. In addition, various governments across the globe are actively promoting the use of CPOE systems in tandem with sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, which is foreseen to favor the market growth throughout the forecast period. Growing need for efficient and accurate collection and exchange of extensive amounts of patient data between clinics, hospitals, and laboratories will continue to foster the market for computerized physician order entry systems.
In 2018, the global Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
McKesson
Allscripts
GE Healthcare
Cerner
Siemens Healthcare
Epic Systems
Athenahealth
Carestream Health
NextGen Healthcare
Meditech
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Pharmacy
Laboratory
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
