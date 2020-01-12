Research Report Explores the Global Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market 2019

Global Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Content-Aware DLP is a tool designed to prevent data leaks while the data is transported, in or outside of a network. The technology helps in knowing where the data is stored and how it is going to be used that means it enables the exact control of transfer of the data. Content-Aware DLP reduces the risks of data losses that can affect organization due to image harm, damages, and litigations.

Content-Aware DLP Market is on continuous growth due to increase in the security breaches and wide- spread use of cloud services risking the loss of intellectual property and rising thefts. The major driver for Content-Aware DLP Market is a rise in the use of social media leading to advanced information sharing. However, lack of awareness and accountability is delaying the Content-Aware DLP market growth. Steganography in which the data is hidden within the data is one of the major challenges for Content-Aware DLP Market reducing and delaying its growth.

In 2018, the global Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention (DLP) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention (DLP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention (DLP) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Code Green Networks

GTB Technologies

Symantec

CoSoSys

Check Point Software Technologies

Trustwave Holdings

CA Technologies

Trend Micro

Blue Coat Systems

Cisco Systems

Websense

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Telecommunication And IT

Healthcare

Aerospace And Defense

Retail And Logistics

Government And Public Utilities And Banking

Financial Services And Insurance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention (DLP) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention (DLP) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Content-Aware Data Loss Prevention (DLP) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

